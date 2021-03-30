American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Nevro by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nevro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

