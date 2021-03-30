Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases By 250.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

