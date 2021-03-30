Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Grows By 244.9%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:MAV opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

