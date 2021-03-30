Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 85,746 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 148.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.