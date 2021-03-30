Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $934,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATY opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

