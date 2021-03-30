Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,200 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cactus were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHD opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

