Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avnet were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 266.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 167,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 79.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

