Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Perficient worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.