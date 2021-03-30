Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

