ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

