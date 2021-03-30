Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $378,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMRX stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

