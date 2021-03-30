ETF Managers Group LLC Has $115,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

