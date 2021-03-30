ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

