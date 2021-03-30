Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TSE TCN opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.66. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0391765 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

