Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €44.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.16 ($31.95).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €24.10 ($28.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.12. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

