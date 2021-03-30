Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 887,944 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $155.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

