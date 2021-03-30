Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 706,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,381,390.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,755. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

