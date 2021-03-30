Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

