Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,628 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKY opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

