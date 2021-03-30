Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

