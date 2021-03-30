Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 19,915 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSOD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

