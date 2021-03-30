Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Murphy USA by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $155.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

