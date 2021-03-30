ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,890 shares of company stock worth $14,548,749. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

