ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,781 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $146.19 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

