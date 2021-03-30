American International Group Inc. Buys 922 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $225.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

