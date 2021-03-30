ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LRMR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

