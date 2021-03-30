Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $195.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

