ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Altus Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $851.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

