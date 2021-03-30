Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renault in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

