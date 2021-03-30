The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 13,230,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

