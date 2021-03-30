FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $12.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

