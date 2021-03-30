Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

