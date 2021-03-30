Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

