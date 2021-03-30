Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

