Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $259.83 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.18 and a 200-day moving average of $254.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.