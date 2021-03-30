Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

