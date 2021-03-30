Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 383.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,820,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

