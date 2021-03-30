Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,623 shares of company stock worth $2,891,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

USFD opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

