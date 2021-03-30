Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 579.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

