Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,759 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 668,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of AM stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

