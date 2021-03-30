Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 139,461 Shares of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 12.11% of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $50,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIVM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,708,000 after acquiring an additional 561,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UIVM opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

