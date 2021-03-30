Stifel Financial Corp Sells 392 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,062,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

