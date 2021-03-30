Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,994 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $49,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,485 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.