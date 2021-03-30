Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1,787.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,029,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

