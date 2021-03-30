Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.17.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC stock opened at C$4.21 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$639.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.