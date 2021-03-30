Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Stride worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stride by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 125,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.