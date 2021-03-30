Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

