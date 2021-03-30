LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in LHC Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock opened at $186.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

