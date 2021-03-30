Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $494,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

