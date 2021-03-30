Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kraton were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 273,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRA. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE KRA opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

