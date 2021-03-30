Piper Sandler Weighs in on Provident Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PVBC stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $278.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.